Quantitative easing, Russia sanctions on EU agenda this WEEK

A key ECB meeting, Greek debt, Russia sanctions, and terrorism will dominate events in Frankfurt and Brussels in a big week for the EU.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will in Frankfurt on Thursday (22 January) announce if it plans to start buying its 19 member states’ bonds, in a process also known as quantitative easing (QE) or printing money.

QE is designed to stimulate the economy by putting more treasure in governments' pockets.

If it works, it will lower the value o...