This WEEK in the European Union

The EU's largest member state goes to the polls at the end of the week, while G20 states gather in Pittsburgh and climate change is discussed in New York.

Germans will vote in a general election on Sunday. A recent poll by the Electoral Research Group for ZDF television confirmed the lead of the Christian Democrats of chancellor Angela Merkel giving them 36 percent. The liberal FDP, a preferred coalition partner in case of a centre-right win, have 13 percent.

The Social Democrats...