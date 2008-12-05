This WEEK in the European Union

As some 190 nations head into their second week of UN climate talks in Poznan, Poland, the EU hopes to nail its own controversial climate and energy package at pre-summit and summit meetings in time for the Poznan finale.

EU states have left the thorniest bits of the package - carbon leakage and the auctioning of carbon emissions permits to energy-intensive industries - up to the European Summit on Thursday (11 December) and Friday, where decisions are taken unanimously.

But on Mo...