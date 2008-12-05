Ad
euobserver
The EU sets sail next week to do battle with the pirate scourge off the coast of Somalia (Photo: Pixie.Notat)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Leigh Phillips,

As some 190 nations head into their second week of UN climate talks in Poznan, Poland, the EU hopes to nail its own controversial climate and energy package at pre-summit and summit meetings in time for the Poznan finale.

EU states have left the thorniest bits of the package - carbon leakage and the auctioning of carbon emissions permits to energy-intensive industries - up to the European Summit on Thursday (11 December) and Friday, where decisions are taken unanimously.

But on Mo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
The EU sets sail next week to do battle with the pirate scourge off the coast of Somalia (Photo: Pixie.Notat)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections