Under the EU Commission proposal, whistleblowers such as LuxLeaks' Antoine Deltour would be better protected (Photo: Mélanie Poulain)

Whistleblowers, Syria and digital revolution This WEEK

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission will set the agenda this week with a series of propositions on the protection of whistleblowers, on the fight against fake news and digital issues such as artificial intelligence and e-health.

On Monday (23 April), justice commissioner Vera Jourova will present, with the commission's first vice president Frans Timmermans, a text expected to increase protection of whistleblowers in Europe, in the wake of scandals such as LuxLeaks.

