This WEEK in the European Union

The EU's faltering relations with Moscow will be put under the spotlight this week when the two gather for a summit in Samara, Russia, on Friday.

A series of disagreements have marred the relationship to the extent where some diplomats have questioned whether the meeting should take place at all, and some MEPs have openly called for it to be postponed.

Russia has had a long-standing embargo on Polish meat and plant products - something which Poland says is politically motivated ...