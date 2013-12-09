Ad
euobserver
France's Pierre Moscovici (l) and Germany's Wolfgang Schaueble will be under pressure to bridge the gap on banking union this week. (Photo: Council of European Union)

Banking union tops agenda for ministers this WEEK

Agenda
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers will meet on Monday (9 December) in Brussels with progress on the latest stage of banking union topping the agenda.

With Ireland and Spain exiting their programmes in the coming days and weeks, and no progress on the Troika's latest review of Greece, bailouts will, for once, not be on the table.

But ministers are now edging closer to their self-imposed Christmas deadline to reach agreement on the proposed single resolution mechanism for eurozone banks. ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

