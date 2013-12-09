Banking union tops agenda for ministers this WEEK

Eurozone finance ministers will meet on Monday (9 December) in Brussels with progress on the latest stage of banking union topping the agenda.

With Ireland and Spain exiting their programmes in the coming days and weeks, and no progress on the Troika's latest review of Greece, bailouts will, for once, not be on the table.

But ministers are now edging closer to their self-imposed Christmas deadline to reach agreement on the proposed single resolution mechanism for eurozone banks. ...