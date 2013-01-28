EU official: Hezbollah unlikely to get on terrorism blacklist

The EU's top counter-terrorism official has said that Hezbollah might not get onto the Union's blacklist even if it did bomb Jewish tourists in Bulgaria last year.

Gilles de Kerchove told EUobserver that Bulgaria's investigation into the incident is likely to be concluded next month.

US and Israeli officials have said the EU should list the Lebanese militant group if the Bulgarians find it guilty, in a move which would make it illegal for Hezbollah sympathisers in Europe to sen...