Dutch far-right opens new, anti-EU website

In a replay of events earlier this year when it launched an anti-immigrant website, the Dutch far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) has set up a new protest portal - this time against the EU.

The website decries the high pay of EU officials and MEPs and asks visitors to click on a button if they agree.

"Eurocrats fill their pockets in a scandalous way," it says.

It also promises to present its findings to EU Council Presi...