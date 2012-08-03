Ad
Elections in the Netherlands are expected to centre around the eurocrisis (Photo: Flickr)

Dutch far-right opens new, anti-EU website

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

In a replay of events earlier this year when it launched an anti-immigrant website, the Dutch far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) has set up a new protest portal - this time against the EU.

The website decries the high pay of EU officials and MEPs and asks visitors to click on a button if they agree.

"Eurocrats fill their pockets in a scandalous way," it says.

It also promises to present its findings to EU Council Presi...

