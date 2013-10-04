Belgacom downplays UK hacking allegations at EU hearing

Belgian telecommunications firm Belgacom has played down revelations it was hacked by British intelligence.

The state-owned company, which supplies services to EU institutions and whose subsidiary, Bics, handles data transfers between Europe and the Middle East, sent two top men to answer questions at an EU parliament hearing on Thursday (3 October).

Its secretary general, Dirk Lybaert, told MEPs: "This is a kind of attack that a single company or country would be unable to with...