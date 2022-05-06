Oil sanctions and the EU's own future in focus This WEEK

EU ambassadors were deep in negotiations on Friday (6 May) afternoon — and were looking at continuing talks all weekend — as Hungary said it was ready to veto the latest sanctions package on Russia.
The 27 ambassadors had been trying to find common ground on the EU Commission's proposal to phase out Russian crude oil imports within six months, and refined oil by the end of the year.
Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, and Slovakia all raised concerns.
But on Fri...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
