Ad
euobserver
The Conference on the Future of Europe was supposed to give EU citizens an input into which direction should to EU head to after the triple crisis of migration, the euro, and Brexit (Photo: European Parliament)

Oil sanctions and the EU's own future in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU ambassadors were deep in negotiations on Friday (6 May) afternoon — and were looking at continuing talks all weekend — as Hungary said it was ready to veto the latest sanctions package on Russia.

The 27 ambassadors had been trying to find common ground on the EU Commission's proposal to phase out Russian crude oil imports within six months, and refined oil by the end of the year.

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, and Slovakia all raised concerns.

But on Fri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU adds head of Russian Orthodox Church to oil sanctions
Threat of EU oil ban already costing Russia
EU Commission proposes Russian oil-ban in new sanctions
Commissioner: Debate on Future of EU 'cannot disappoint citizens'
The Conference on the Future of Europe was supposed to give EU citizens an input into which direction should to EU head to after the triple crisis of migration, the euro, and Brexit (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections