MEPs urged to find alternative to 'one-use' Covid masks

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen a massive increase in masks, face visors or gloves - often only single-use, and which are is causing major litter problems and undermining the EU's fight against plastic pollution.

But in the name of safety, the use of disposable masks within all the European Parliament's premises became mandatory earlier this month, triggering disquiet from green groups.

An environmental NGO on Monday (29 March) urged the president of the EU Parliament, David Sassol...