Ad
euobserver
The use of disposable face masks by MEPs and parliament personnel will lead to 12,000kg of non-recycled waste per year (Photo: Ivan Radic)

MEPs urged to find alternative to 'one-use' Covid masks

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen a massive increase in masks, face visors or gloves - often only single-use, and which are is causing major litter problems and undermining the EU's fight against plastic pollution.

But in the name of safety, the use of disposable masks within all the European Parliament's premises became mandatory earlier this month, triggering disquiet from green groups.

An environmental NGO on Monday (29 March) urged the president of the EU Parliament, David Sassol...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

The story of the EU's plastic packaging conflict of interests
Plastic and carbon proposals to help plug Brexit budget gap
New report lays bare EU plastic crisis
Reporting rules and export ban threaten EU 2025 plastics target
The use of disposable face masks by MEPs and parliament personnel will lead to 12,000kg of non-recycled waste per year (Photo: Ivan Radic)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections