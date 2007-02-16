This WEEK in the European Union

This week EU environment ministers will discuss European Commission proposed targets for a 20 percent cut in carbon dioxide by 2020, rising to 30 percent if other rich countries also adopt binding targets.

If they endorse the proposals, it would be a boost for Brussels which last week saw economy ministers reluctant to commit themselves to another commission target - raising the share of renewable energy to 20 percent by 2020.

Meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, the ministers are also...