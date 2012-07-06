Barroso in Palestine next WEEK

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso goes on his first official visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories next week, in a three-day-long peregrination from Sunday (8 July) to Tuesday.

His spokesman Olivier Bailly said he will urge both sides to return to peace talks.

The trip takes place amid mounting EU criticism of Israel's support for settler land-gobbling. But a tough statement in May by European foreign ministers did not stop fresh demolitions of Pale...