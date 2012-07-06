Ad
Jerusalem - Barroso does not often do EU foreign policy (Photo: Hadar)

Barroso in Palestine next WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso goes on his first official visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories next week, in a three-day-long peregrination from Sunday (8 July) to Tuesday.

His spokesman Olivier Bailly said he will urge both sides to return to peace talks.

The trip takes place amid mounting EU criticism of Israel's support for settler land-gobbling. But a tough statement in May by European foreign ministers did not stop fresh demolitions of Pale...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Jerusalem - Barroso does not often do EU foreign policy (Photo: Hadar)

