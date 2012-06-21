Lukewarm support for EU super-president

A German-led report shows lacklustre support for the creation of a powerful new EU leader.
The eight-page paper - circulated to press on Wednesday (20 June) - is a snapshot of current thinking in German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle's reflection group on the future of the Union.
It says that: "Some foreign ministers suggested to examine the creation of a double-hatted post of President of ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
