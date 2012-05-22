Commission delivers anti-trust ultimatum to Google

The European Commission has given Google “a matter of weeks” to propose a “remedies package” in order to avoid formal legal proceedings and possible fines over allegations that the online search giant is abusing its dominant market position.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia Monday (21 May) said he had identified “four concerns where Google business practice may be considered as abuses of dominance”. He indicated that failure to respond to the EU executive’s demands would resu...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
