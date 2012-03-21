Commission aims to help cross-border workers

The European Commission proposed measures on Wednesday (21 March) to help guarantee the labour rights of temporary workers, known as posted workers, who come from one member state but are sent to work in another.
"Today's proposals clarify the rules on posted workers for everyone and put practical safeguards in place against social dumping and poor working conditions, especially in the construction sector where posting of workers is most prominent and reports of abuse are highest," EU s...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
