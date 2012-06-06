Spain appeals for EU bail-out of struggling banks

Spain's budget minister has during a radio interview appealed for an EU bail-out of the country's banks.

Speaking on Tuesday (5 June) on the Onda Cero radio station, Cristobal Montoro said: "Europe should move swiftly to allow its institutions to directly boost the capital of troubled banks in Spain."

He added: "The amount needed by Spain's banking system isn't very high, nor excessive. What matters is the procedure to provide such an amount - and that's why it is important that ...