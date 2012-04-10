Ad
Tymoshenko was jailed for seven years last year for 'abuse of office' (Photo: byut.com.ua)

Ukraine steps up anti-opposition campaign after initialing EU pact

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine has stepped up efforts to dismantle the country's main opposition party after initialing a political and trade agreement with the EU.

Diplomats from both sides at a ceremony in Brussels on 30 March formally sealed the content of the 1,000-page-long treaty after more than four years of negotiations.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry at the time said it expects EU leaders to sign the text in six to 12 months' time. Its head of EU integration, Yevhen Perelyhin, said on national...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

