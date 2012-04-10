Ukraine steps up anti-opposition campaign after initialing EU pact

Ukraine has stepped up efforts to dismantle the country's main opposition party after initialing a political and trade agreement with the EU.

Diplomats from both sides at a ceremony in Brussels on 30 March formally sealed the content of the 1,000-page-long treaty after more than four years of negotiations.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry at the time said it expects EU leaders to sign the text in six to 12 months' time. Its head of EU integration, Yevhen Perelyhin, said on national...