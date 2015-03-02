Ad
Merkel (l) and Juncker have known each other for years, but this week is the first time she visits the European Commission with Juncker at its head (Photo: EPP)

Merkel to visit Brussels this WEEK

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel will be in Brussels on Wednesday (4 March) to visit the European Commission for the first time since Jean-Claude Juncker took over from Jose Manuel Barroso last November.

She will meet with the full college of commissioners to discuss Greece and Ukraine and is due to give a press conference afterwards.

Her visit comes on the heels of weeks of disagreement between Athens and its creditors over extending Greece's bailout, with Germany taking a harder...

