Merkel to visit Brussels this WEEK

German chancellor Angela Merkel will be in Brussels on Wednesday (4 March) to visit the European Commission for the first time since Jean-Claude Juncker took over from Jose Manuel Barroso last November.

She will meet with the full college of commissioners to discuss Greece and Ukraine and is due to give a press conference afterwards.

Her visit comes on the heels of weeks of disagreement between Athens and its creditors over extending Greece's bailout, with Germany taking a harder...