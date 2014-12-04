Ad
euobserver
"The ball is in Russia's court" on South Stream, according to EU commission president Juncker (Photo: south-stream-offshore.com)

Juncker calls Putin's bluff on South Stream

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday (4 December) called Vladimir Putin's bluff on a ditched gas pipeline project, South Stream.

Juncker said the commission's view is that "South Stream can be built" and that this is "nothing new."

"The ball is in Russia's court," Juncker said.

He also said he will not accept that Bulgaria, who already started construction on its part of the pipeline, be blackmailed by Russia.

The remarks come after Russian preside...

EU & the World

euobserver

