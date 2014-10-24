Cyprus seeks harsh EU statement on Turkey

Nicosia persuaded EU leaders at the summit in Brussels on Thursday (23 October) to criticise Turkey for violating its economic zone and sovereignty.

“We are convinced that, without a strong collective message, Turkey will continue escalating the situation,” said Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades.

Anastasiades, who was unable to attend the meeting due to a sudden illness, delivered his message via Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras.

Turkey occupied northern Cyprus in 197...