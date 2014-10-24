Ad
Turkey has occupied the northern part of Cyprus since 1974 (Photo: Michael Kirian)

Cyprus seeks harsh EU statement on Turkey

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Nicosia persuaded EU leaders at the summit in Brussels on Thursday (23 October) to criticise Turkey for violating its economic zone and sovereignty.

“We are convinced that, without a strong collective message, Turkey will continue escalating the situation,” said Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades.

Anastasiades, who was unable to attend the meeting due to a sudden illness, delivered his message via Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras.

Turkey occupied northern Cyprus in 197...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

