Stop smugglers making a profit from migrants

This year was a lethal year for migrants. In October, more than 360 people, migrants from Africa desperate to reach EU shores, drowned when their boat capsized near the Italian island of Lampedusa, in the single deadliest migrant shipwreck on record.

At the end of that same month, 92 migrants – 52 children, 33 women and seven men – were found dead in Niger. Believed to be on a desperate journey to North Africa and onward to Europe, they died of thirst after their vehicles broke down in ...