This WEEK in the European Union

The week kicks off with an awkward visit on Monday (24 January) to Brussels from Islam Karimov, the president of Uzbekistan and one of the world's most notorious dictators.

With EU sanctions, imposed on the country in the wake of the massacre of hundreds of protesters in 2005, lifted in 2009, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has found time to receive the hardman from the geopolitically crucial central Asian republic.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty Interna...