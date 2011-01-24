Ad
euobserver
Agriculture ministers will consider how to tackle the mysterious decline in bee colonies (Photo: Brad Smith)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Leigh Phillips,

The week kicks off with an awkward visit on Monday (24 January) to Brussels from Islam Karimov, the president of Uzbekistan and one of the world's most notorious dictators.

With EU sanctions, imposed on the country in the wake of the massacre of hundreds of protesters in 2005, lifted in 2009, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has found time to receive the hardman from the geopolitically crucial central Asian republic.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty Interna...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Agriculture ministers will consider how to tackle the mysterious decline in bee colonies (Photo: Brad Smith)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections