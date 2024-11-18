Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky will address MEPs at an extraordinary session of the European Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo: EU Commission)

Trump, Ukraine and Mercosur focus EU minds, while outgoing Borrell U-turns on Israel THIS WEEK

Agenda
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

After two weeks of European Parliament hearings for the new EU commissioners, lawmakers will return to Brussels for a week dominated by the bloc’s foreign policy priorities. 

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

What tonight's US election result means for EU defence
Trump and the Middle East — what happens next?
Farmers protest in Brussels against Mercosur agreement
Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky will address MEPs at an extraordinary session of the European Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections