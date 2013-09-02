German elections to set EU agenda in coming months

The German federal elections on 22 September are keenly awaited in Brussels, as several key dossiers - notably on banking union - are on hold until a new government is formed in Berlin.

Opinion polls end of August suggest Chancellor Angela Merkel will have trouble recreating the current centre-right coalition and the most likely outcome is a grand coalition with the Social-Democratic opposition.

Berlin insiders do not count on a radical change of course - regardless of who will b...