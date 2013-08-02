Ad
Berlusconi at one of the numerous EU summits he attended as prime minister (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Italian court upholds Berlusconi jail sentence

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

An Italian court Thursday (1 August) upheld former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's prison sentence marking the first definitive conviction for the 76-year old politician in over 20 trials spanning almost two decades.

The court of cassation, Italy's highest court and against which Berlusconi cannot appeal, decided after a three-day hearing to uphold a prison term for tax fraud.

The original sentence of four years was handed out by two lower courts last year and automatically com...

