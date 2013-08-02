Italian court upholds Berlusconi jail sentence

An Italian court Thursday (1 August) upheld former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's prison sentence marking the first definitive conviction for the 76-year old politician in over 20 trials spanning almost two decades.

The court of cassation, Italy's highest court and against which Berlusconi cannot appeal, decided after a three-day hearing to uphold a prison term for tax fraud.

The original sentence of four years was handed out by two lower courts last year and automatically com...