euobserver
Obama's jet: Carney said British and French arms will help peace talks, but Russian weapons will harm them (Photo: White House)

US defends EU allies on arms-to-Syria

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US diplomats have defended Britain and France over their dismantling of the EU arms embargo on Syria.

White House spokesman Jay Carney on Tuesday (28 May) told press on President Barack Obama's jet: "We welcome the EU action."

He said Russia's decision to deliver S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to the Syrian regime is a bad move because it "does not bring us closer to the political transition that Syria deserves," however.

State department spokesman Patrick Ventrell went into m...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU countries free to ship arms to Syria
Obama's jet: Carney said British and French arms will help peace talks, but Russian weapons will harm them (Photo: White House)

EU & the World

