euobserver
Bratusek: 'We are not a tax haven, we are export oriented' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Slovenia promises to save its own banks, as doubts grow

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek has said the country can save its banks by itself, amid growing opinion it will need EU help.

Speaking in Brussels on Tuesday (9 April) alongside European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso, she said: "Day and night, we are dealing with this problem … I'd like to assure you we will solve our problems on our own."

She rejected comparisons with Cyprus, which had to seek an EU bailout to stop its banks, worth almost eight times the island's ...

Slovenian government collapses
