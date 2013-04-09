Ad
Almost 12,000 Serbian claims for asylum were made in Germany last year (Photo: wfbakker2)

Euro-deputies back suspending Balkan visa-free regime as 'last resort'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A sudden increase in unfounded EU asylum claims from Balkan nations could see their visa-free regimes temporarily revoked, say euro-deputies.

The European Parliament’s civil liberties committee on Monday (8 April) voted in favour of suspending visa-free regimes in case of "substantial and sudden increases" in irregular migrant numbers or unfounded asylum applications but “only as a last resort.”

The so-called ‘suspension clause’ in the EU visa regulation was proposed by the Europe...

