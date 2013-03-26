The EU needs to speak the public's language, not austerity-speak

Together with a long-standing attachment to politics by summit, the EU is fond of acronyms. How else can you describe a world inhabited by QMV, Coreper and co-decision, not to mention trialogues, comitology and the Luxembourg compromise?

The triangle of the Schuman rondpoint, Rue Belliard and Place Luxembourg is a technocrat's paradise but might as well be on another planet to ordinary mortals. All bar the most dedicated eurocrats struggle to keep up with the latest jargon.

The ...