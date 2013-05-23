Delay austerity and increase investment, IMF warns UK

The UK should delay plans to push through further austerity measures worth £10 billion (€12 billion), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Wednesday.

Speaking on Wednesday (22 May) following the completion of a two week mission in London, IMF deputy director David Lipton called on the Conservative-led government to delay new tax rises and spending cuts

The extra cuts would "pose headwinds to growth…..at a time when resources in the economy are under-utilised," said the ...