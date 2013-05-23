Delay austerity and increase investment, IMF warns UK

The UK should delay plans to push through further austerity measures worth £10 billion (€12 billion), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Wednesday.
Speaking on Wednesday (22 May) following the completion of a two week mission in London, IMF deputy director David Lipton called on the Conservative-led government to delay new tax rises and spending cuts
The extra cuts would "pose headwinds to growth…..at a time when resources in the economy are under-utilised," said the ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
