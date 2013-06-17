Ad
Putin (l) referred to a video showing a Syrian rebel cutting out and biting into the heart of a dead soldier (Photo: The Prime Minister's Office)

Russia and UK collide on Syria ahead of G8

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has rebuked EU countries over plans to give weapons to human-heart-eating radicals in Syria.

Speaking at a press event in London with British Prime Minister David Cameron on Sunday (16 June), Putin said: "I believe you will not deny the fact one hardly should back those who kill their enemies and, you know, eat their organs and all that is filmed and shot. Do we want to support these people? Do we want to supply arms to these people?"

He added: "It ha...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

