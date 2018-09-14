Orban and Brexit dominate EU summit next week

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban will face down EU leaders at an informal summit in Austria on Wednesday (19 September) and Thursday, following his castigation by the European Parliament last week.
He will first meet Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss Russian energy investments and to show the EU he has other friends in the wings if his European relations were to break down.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
