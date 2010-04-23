Ad
euobserver
Indications by Kenya that it is considering ending an agreement with the EU to deal with pirates caught off the Horn of Africa will be discussed by foreign ministers (Photo: EUobserver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

The week will be kicked off by foreign ministers who are expected to broadly endorse the diplomatic service blueprint drawn up by EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

Keen to keep the key aspects of the set-up reflecting their ideas, member states are hoping that their approval as well as as the consent of the commission will give Ms Ashton enough armour to approach the parliament which needs to submit its opinion on the matter before the service outline can be formally approved.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Indications by Kenya that it is considering ending an agreement with the EU to deal with pirates caught off the Horn of Africa will be discussed by foreign ministers (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections