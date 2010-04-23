This WEEK in the European Union

The week will be kicked off by foreign ministers who are expected to broadly endorse the diplomatic service blueprint drawn up by EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.
Keen to keep the key aspects of the set-up reflecting their ideas, member states are hoping that their approval as well as as the consent of the commission will give Ms Ashton enough armour to approach the parliament which needs to submit its opinion on the matter before the service outline can be formally approved.
