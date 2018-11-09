Ad
euobserver
Chancellor Angela Merkel will take centre stage in the European Parliament next week for her vision of the European future - after she announced this is her final term as German leader (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

Merkel and Brexit in spotlight This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European political alliances are gearing up for the European elections, as Brexit negotiations are also stepping up a gear again next week - and a speech by Angela Merkel on the future of Europe in the European Parliament will be the focal point of the EU's agenda next week.

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) chose Germany's Manfred Weber, leader of the group in the parliament on Thursday (8 November), while the liberals...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Merkel's rule in doubt after new election drubbing
Germany and France lead EU budget concerns
EU's centre-right make Weber their man to replace Juncker
Poland could accidentally leave EU, Tusk warns
Chancellor Angela Merkel will take centre stage in the European Parliament next week for her vision of the European future - after she announced this is her final term as German leader (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections