euobserver
The Libyan uprising will be the main topic of an EU leaders meeting on Friday (Photo: Frank M. Rafik)

Libya tops EU agenda THIS WEEK

by Valentina Pop,

EU leaders, parliamentarians and commission officials next week will focus mainly on the Libyan revolution and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in and around the country, with a special summit dedicated to the issue on Friday.

The snap summit, called in the morning of an already planned eurozone meeting on 11 March, will see leaders discuss the extension of sanctions against the Gaddafi regime, with a handful of countries led by Italy reluctant to go beyond the already agreed travel ba...

