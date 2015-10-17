All eyes on refugees and Poland This WEEK

After Hungary sealed its border with Croatia, the second country along its southern frontier after Serbia, refugees and migrants will have to find another way into Europe along the Balkan trail.

Croatia’s neighbor, Slovenia might come under pressure, as Zagreb is planning to shuttle people there.

Migration will be on the agenda of the congress of the European People’s Party (EPP), the largest political family in the EU, who gather in Madrid on Wednesday-Thursday (21-22 October)....