Ad
euobserver
Orban and Merkel are at the opposite ends of the EPP spectrum on the refugee crisis (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

All eyes on refugees and Poland This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

After Hungary sealed its border with Croatia, the second country along its southern frontier after Serbia, refugees and migrants will have to find another way into Europe along the Balkan trail.

Croatia’s neighbor, Slovenia might come under pressure, as Zagreb is planning to shuttle people there.

Migration will be on the agenda of the congress of the European People’s Party (EPP), the largest political family in the EU, who gather in Madrid on Wednesday-Thursday (21-22 October)....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU summit on migrants and Syria This WEEK
Hungary to seal border with Croatia
Poland: Election talk on migrant 'protozoas' gets ugly
Orban and Merkel are at the opposite ends of the EPP spectrum on the refugee crisis (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections