EU court strikes down Brussels' language regime

European Commission lawyers are wondering how to handle a Court ruling which could change the way it hires staff and prompt complaints from people who failed to get jobs.

The EU Court in Luxembourg, on Thursday (24 September), said Epso, the Commission’s recruitment office, is breaking its own rules by forcing applicants to use English, French, or German.

It said the practice constitutes “discrimination” because it “favours certain potential candidates, namely those who have a sa...