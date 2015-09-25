Ad
Commission HQ: Tower of Babel? (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU court strikes down Brussels' language regime

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission lawyers are wondering how to handle a Court ruling which could change the way it hires staff and prompt complaints from people who failed to get jobs.

The EU Court in Luxembourg, on Thursday (24 September), said Epso, the Commission’s recruitment office, is breaking its own rules by forcing applicants to use English, French, or German.

It said the practice constitutes “discrimination” because it “favours certain potential candidates, namely those who have a sa...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

