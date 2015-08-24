Belarus frees prisoners ahead of elections

Belarus has released six political prisoners ahead of presidential elections later this year.

The move has been described by the European Union “as a long-sought step forward”, but detractors say it’s part of a strategy by Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko to secure more Russian loans amid a recession.

In a joint statement on Sunday (23 August), EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and commissioner for European neighbourhood policy Johannes Hahn, said they "now expect t...