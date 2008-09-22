This WEEK in the European Union

This week will see the European Parliament in the spotlight as MEPs debate a number of hot issues including the current crisis in world financial markets.
On Monday (22 September), Socialist lawmakers are set to call on the European Commission to table a legislative proposal on transparency requirements for hedge funds and private equity by the end of this year.
The next day (23 September), MEPs will try to amend current EU rules on the fight against terrorism by adding public i...
