The ECB chief will be in Brussels to discuss bank loans with MEPs (Photo: European Parliament)

Bad banks and better loans on the agenda this WEEK

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Implementing the EU response to minimising the public cost of future financial crises and getting banks to offer up loans top the agenda this WEEK.

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi on Monday (22 September) is set to debate the so-called targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs) with MEPs in the committee on economic affairs.

The idea is to improve bank lending to the eurozone by offering banks extra liquidity at a fixed rate for up to four years.

Bu...

The ECB chief will be in Brussels to discuss bank loans with MEPs (Photo: European Parliament)

