This WEEK in the European Union

The dynamic duo at the heart of European power, Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Nicolas Sarkozy, are to meet once again on Sunday in Berlin and thrash out their substantial differences over how to respond to the ever-worsening eurozone debt crisis, a black hole of a threat that US President Barack Obama has described as a danger to the global economy.

As pressure mounts globally for Europe to act decisively to bring an end to its crisis, the pair are likely to focus on how - and wh...