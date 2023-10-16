Hamas-Israel war and EU-US summit in focus This WEEK

In the wake of the shocking terrorist attack of Hamas in Israel and the Israeli brutal response in Gaza, EU leaders will hold an emergency meeting via video conference on Tuesday (17 October) to discuss the latest developments in the region — amid concerns over a widening of the conflict.
"The unfolding tragedy has many consequences for Europe. That is why I am convening an extraordinary European Council VTC to set a common position and a clear unified course of action," said EU council...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
