Ad
euobserver
On Friday, the second EU-US summit since president Joe Biden took office will take place — with the conflict between Israel and Hamas bound to dominate (Photo: European Union)

Hamas-Israel war and EU-US summit in focus This WEEK

Agenda
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

In the wake of the shocking terrorist attack of Hamas in Israel and the Israeli brutal response in Gaza, EU leaders will hold an emergency meeting via video conference on Tuesday (17 October) to discuss the latest developments in the region — amid concerns over a widening of the conflict.

"The unfolding tragedy has many consequences for Europe. That is why I am convening an extraordinary European Council VTC to set a common position and a clear unified course of action," said EU council...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AgendaEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Europe's energy strategy: A tale of competing priorities
Tone-deaf EU letter ups tension on child-abuse law
France, UK, US, Nato urge Israel to 'protect civilians' in Gaza
Gaza war 'pressing' EU on Egypt anti-migrant deal
On Friday, the second EU-US summit since president Joe Biden took office will take place — with the conflict between Israel and Hamas bound to dominate (Photo: European Union)

Tags

AgendaEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections