Ad
euobserver
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez: "We are close to the solution." (Photo: European Union)

EU is 'close to the solution' on gas price cap

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás & Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

After hours of negotiations, the outcome of the two-day meeting of EU leaders did not deliver any clear agreement on whether and how to limit gas prices to reduce soaring bills in the bloc.

Nevertheless, some leaders feel that EU energy ministers will be able to agree on a package of emergency measures in the next weeks.

"We are close to the solution," said Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Friday (21 October) after the summit meeting in Brussels.

Spain, together with...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Gas market reforms risk locking EU into a permanent energy crisis
Spain, France and Portugal reach gas pipeline deal
EU commission set to unveil 'dynamic' gas price cap proposal
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez: "We are close to the solution." (Photo: European Union)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections