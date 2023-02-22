UK's Sunak edges towards closing post-Brexit trade deal

We might be days away from the most painful European divorce, Brexit, to be over — at least on paper.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak faced a grilling in the UK parliament from hardline Brexiteers and the opposition Labour party on Wednesday (22 February), as he aimed to clinch a deal with the EU on the post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland.

Sunak in the last few days has been intensively seeking the blessing of the loyalist Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), and his Cons...