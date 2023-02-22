UK's Sunak edges towards closing post-Brexit trade deal

We might be days away from the most painful European divorce, Brexit, to be over — at least on paper.
British prime minister Rishi Sunak faced a grilling in the UK parliament from hardline Brexiteers and the opposition Labour party on Wednesday (22 February), as he aimed to clinch a deal with the EU on the post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland.
Sunak in the last few days has been intensively seeking the blessing of the loyalist Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), and his Cons...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.