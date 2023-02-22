Ad
euobserver
British prime minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Munich last weekend. Will they meet again soon? (Photo: Number 10, Flickr)

Analysis

UK's Sunak edges towards closing post-Brexit trade deal

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

We might be days away from the most painful European divorce, Brexit, to be over — at least on paper.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak faced a grilling in the UK parliament from hardline Brexiteers and the opposition Labour party on Wednesday (22 February), as he aimed to clinch a deal with the EU on the post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland.

Sunak in the last few days has been intensively seeking the blessing of the loyalist Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), and his Cons...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU warns Truss to stick to Brexit deal
No breakthrough, but EU-UK keep talking in sign of Brexit hope
Johnson quits, leaving Brexit headaches to successor
Post-Brexit, UK is now reliant on EU goodwill for its security
British prime minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Munich last weekend. Will they meet again soon? (Photo: Number 10, Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections