EU special summit, MEPs prep work, social agenda This WEEK

EU leaders will gather again in Brussels for a special two-day summit on Wednesday and Thursday (17 and 18 April).

As the report by the former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta on the single market is expected to be published on Thursday, the initial plan was merely to focus discussions on the bloc's competitiveness, and relations with Turkey.

But some member states are now pushing for a discussion on Ukraine, and speficially Kyiv's appeal for air defence supplies, after a renew...