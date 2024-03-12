EU Commission proposes opening Bosnia accession talks

The EU Commission is to recommend on Tuesday (12 March) that member states open accession talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina after the country took "impressive steps" to meet the bloc's standards, its president, Ursula von der Leyen, told a parliamentary plenary session in Strasbourg.

"Of course, more progress is necessary to join our union, but the country is showing it can deliver on the membership criteria," von der Leyen said.



The western Balkan country formally applied to join...