EU innovation funds prop up the throw-away market

Millions of taxpayer euros are invested into packaging innovations that are not in line with the EU's circularity policy.
A funding body established and governed jointly by the European Commission and an industry group awarded numerous grants to research and develop packaging products that lack proper disposal options in the common market.
In 2021, the EU passed a regulation establish...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Daiva Repeckaite is a journalist based in Malta, covering politics and the environment. Simone Fant is an Italian multimedia journalist covering climate. Jelena Malkowski is a German journalist focusing on climate change and its global impacts.
This article was developed with the support from Journalismfund Europe. Graphics by David Hall, fact-checking by Kornelija Ukolovaitė.