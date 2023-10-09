Ukraine refugees still 'dependent on private homes', report finds

For displaced Ukrainians, access to decent housing in Europe remains problematic.
EU ministers recently extended their temporary protection directive (TPD) for another year, until 4 March 2025. It's a system that has provided Ukrainians with immediate access to protection across the EU, including medical assistance, residence, or access to housing and employment.
The emergency mechanism was activa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.