Andy Zynga, CEO of EIT Food, talks to EUobserver

In 2016, the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) — an independent EU body established in 2006 — founded EIT Food, a Knowledge and Innovation Community (KIC) focused on tackling problems related to food and food production.
The organisation, like all other KICs, brings together stakeholders ranging from industry to civil society to work together on funding projects, companies and individuals that show promise in helping to solve issues like malnutrition, waste and clim...
Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.
